March 8 Advanced Computer Software Group Plc
(ACS) said it bought accounting and back office
software provider Computer Software Holdings for 110 million
pounds ($166 million) in a deal that would add to earnings
immediately.
ACS, which provides IT software and services to the
healthcare industry, said the purchase from HgCapital LP was
funded by cash on hand and new bank debt.
ACS said revenue for the year ended Feb. 28 would be at
least 119 million pounds, up 21 percent from the previous year.
Analysts on average expect revenue of 114.82 million pounds
and a pretax profit of 23.46 million pounds for the year,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also named Guy Millward as chief financial
officer. Barbara Firth, the current CFO, will become chief
operating officer responsible for acquisitions and integration.
ACS shares were up 12 percent at 97.89 pence in early
trading on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.
($1 = 0.6645 British pounds)
