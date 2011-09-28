Sept 28 Advanced Energy Industries Inc , which makes and sells industrial power conversion products, said it planned to cut jobs and take a related charge of $2.5-$3.5 million in the third quarter.

"Although we have yet to close the quarter, at this point we expect to be at or slightly below the low end of our earnings guidance," the company said in a statement.

The job cuts, primarily in the thin-films business, would result in annual saving of about $6 million, the company said.

Advanced Energy also said it will close facilities and relocate certain functions to cut costs.

The company sees further charges of $8 to $12 million for space consolidation, and another $1 million in additional severance costs.

Shares of the Fort Collins, Colorado-based company closed at $9.19 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)