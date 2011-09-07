* H1 pretax profit 2.6 mln stg vs 2.1 mln stg

* Sees 2011 trading in line with expectations

* Announces interim div of 0.145p

Sept 7 British woundcare specialist Advanced Medical Solutions reported a 24 percent higher first-half profit, helped by sales of its products for the NHS, and said it was trading in line with expectations for the year.

Sales of the company's range of woundcare products for the National Health Services (NHS) were up 64 percent.

January-June pretax profit was 2.6 million pounds ($4.2 million), compared with 2.1 million pounds a year ago.

Group revenue rose 12 percent to 16.3 million pounds and the advanced woundcare business contributed 13.1 million pounds to that.

Shares of the company closed at 77 pence on Tuesday in London. ($1 = 0.625 British Pounds) (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore)