* Susquehanna raises price target to $6 from $5.50
* Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $9 from $7
* Thinkequity raises price target to $7 from $6
* Raymond James raises price target to $8 from $7
Feb 3 Advanced Micro Devices' new
chief executive's aggressive plans for the company's revival
fell short of expectations as they offered no clear details,
analysts said.
Rory Read, who took over as CEO in August, said on Thursday
the chipmaker would leverage its PC chip technology to enter the
fast-growing tablet segment as well as the emerging markets, but
stay away from the smartphone segment.
"No change to our negative view of AMD following its
unsurprisingly upbeat analyst day," analysts at MKM Partners
said.
AMD has long struggled to keep up with bigger rival Intel
Inc in the market for powerful PC processors. Both now
face challenges from mobile-oriented companies like Qualcomm
that are planning to make low-end PC and server chips
using power-efficient technology from Britain's ARM Holdings
.
Analysts were looking for greater details about how AMD
intends to deal with the competitive challenges coming its way.
"As such, investors may come away from this event somewhat
disappointed as the firm exudes energy and enthusiasm, but
without many tangible specifics for us to hang our hats upon,"
analysts at FBR Capital Markets said in a note.
Some analysts raised their price targets slightly but none
raised their ratings. Out of 34 brokerages covering the company,
only 10 has a "buy" rating on the stock, according to StarMine
data.
For the current quarter, AMD expects revenue to fall 8
percent, shy of expectations of $1.60 billion.
TURNAROUND MAN?
Read came from Lenovo Group, where he was the
chief operating officer since 2009 and was credited for its
double-digit revenue growth and reversing operating losses at
the company. Before Lenovo, he was with IBM for 23 years
and turned around it's business consulting services division.
Since joining AMD, Read has been under pressure to make the
world's No. 2 maker of computer microprocessors a player the
mobile devices segment, one of the few well performing areas for
the hardware business.
"It is obvious that management is focused on execution, but
given AMD's recent track record and a constrained R&D budget, we
still see significant structural headwinds," analysts at MKM
Partners said.
Read, however, could convince analysts that the company was
moving in a new direction and would concentrate on improving its
execution rather than just pushing the envelope with new
technology.
"We left with greater conviction regarding the company's
ability to execute, both for manufacturing (fewer foundry
misstep going forward) and design (zealously focusing on growth
opportunities)," Canaccord Genuity said.
AMD is well positioned to benefit from the tablet boom as it
has expertise in developing power-efficient chips and has a
traditional focus on emerging markets, Canaccord Genuity
analysts wrote in a note. They also expect the company to gain
shares in mainstream notebook and server markets.
AMD shares, which have risen about 60 percent since
September, were up 2 percent at $7.05 in morning trade on Friday
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode and Supantha Mukherjee in
Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)