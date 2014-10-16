BRIEF-M&T Bank says to increase prime lending rate from 3.75% to 4.00%
* M&T Bank Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 3.75% to 4.00% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 Advanced Micro Devices Inc : * CEO says has two new semicustom chip design wins, expects combined revenue of
$1 billion over three years
* M&T Bank Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 3.75% to 4.00% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* on March 10, entered underwriting agreement relating to offer, sale in offering of $100 million amount of 4.500% subordinated notes due 2027 Source text - http://bit.ly/2nofodR Further company coverage:
* On March 13, 2017, co and Celgene entered into a side letter agreement - sec filing