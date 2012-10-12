SAN FRANCISCO Oct 12 Advanced Micro Devices Inc
is planning significant layoffs, after the chipmaker
warned this week its quarterly revenue would fall due to a weak
global economy, a source familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
The source, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters the
layoffs would be close to a range of 10 percent to 20 percent.
As of February, AMD had 11,705 employees worldwide.
Technology blogs including CNET and All Things D reported
earlier that AMD could cut between 20 percent and 30 percent of
its workforce.
AMD declined to comment.
On Thursday, AMD warned that its third-quarter revenue
likely fell about 10 percent from the previous quarter.