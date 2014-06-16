NEW YORK, June 16 Private equity firms Leonard Green & Partners LP and CVC Capitals Partners Ltd are in advanced talks to acquire consumer marketing company Advantage Sales & Marketing Inc (ASM) for more than $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Leonard Green and CVC prevailed over other buyout firms in the auction of ASM, which is currently owned by private equity firm Apax Partners LLP, the people said, cautioning that the deal had not yet been finalized.

The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. Representatives of Apax, CVC, Leonard Green and ASM declined to comment.

Founded in 1987, Irvine, California-based ASM provides outsourced sales, marketing and merchandising services to manufacturers, suppliers and producers of consumer packaged goods in the United States. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)