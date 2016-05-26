May 26 Advantech :

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$6 per share (T$3,791,118,600 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 30

* Last date before book closure July 1 with book closure period from July 4 to July 8

* Record date July 8

* Payment date Aug. 5

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zHuz

