Oct 6 Advaxis Inc said the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration has put on hold the mid-stage trials of
its experimental cancer drug after a patient died, sending its
shares down 27 percent in extended trading.
The clinical hold on the drug, axalimogene filolisbac, was
issued after Advaxis submitted a safety report to the FDA, the
company said on Tuesday.
The company, however, said the patient died due to
progression of cervical cancer and the drug played no role in
her death.
The patient was admitted with advanced form of cancer and
received axalimogene filolisbac in early 2013 in an
"investigator-initiated" trial.
The patient was discharged but she returned to the hospital
in mid-August with respiratory distress caused by the disease.
Advaxis said the FDA has asked for additional information to
prove that the drug did not contribute to the patient's death.
Axalimogene filolisbac is being tested in patients with
Human Papilloma Virus-associated cancers.
Advaxis' shares closed at $10.31 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
