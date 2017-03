Dec 16 Drug developer Advaxis Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted a clinical hold on three of its experimental cancer therapies.

The company said it would resume studies on the three therapies, which belong to a class of treatments that spur the body's immunity system against the disease.

Advaxis' shares rose 46 percent to $12.13 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)