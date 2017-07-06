BRIEF-Net Element, co entered into common stock purchase agreement with Cobblestone Capital Partners
* Net Element Inc - co entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Cobblestone Capital Partners Llc
July 6 Cancer immunotherapy developer Advaxis Inc said on Thursday Daniel O'Connor stepped down from his position as the company's chief executive and its board.
Anthony Lombardo will immediately assume the role of interim chief executive, the company said.
Lombardo joined Advaxis as chief business officer earlier this year. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Net Element Inc - co entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Cobblestone Capital Partners Llc
* Amyris Inc - on June 30, 2017, company issued and sold an amended and restated note in principal amount of $3.0 million to purchaser - sec filing
(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 7 Yields on short-term Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Friday after monthly consumer prices declined for the first time in 11 years, bolstering the case for a sharp rate cut this month. Prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index fell 0.23 percent in June, the sharpest drop since August 1998. The annual inflation rate fell to 3.00 percent, at the bottom end of the central bank's target band of 4.5 percent pl