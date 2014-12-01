Dec 1 Advenica publ AB :

* Names Marie Bengtsson new CFO

* Says Bengtsson will start as CFO as from Jan. 7, 2015

* Says she replaces acting CFO Sven Gruvstad

* Marie Bengtsson joins Advenica from Fitness 24Seven AB where she was CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)