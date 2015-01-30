Jan 30 Advenica publ AB :

* Signs multi-year deal with FMV

* Says under the agreement, FMV will order services from Advenica to a value of 18 million Swedish crowns ($2.18 million) over the next three years (2015-17)

* Deal also includes option for additional orders with a value of additional 38.4 million Swedish crowns that can be exercised until Sept. 30, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2650 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)