LONDON, March 22 Private equity firm Advent International has raised $13 billion for its latest fund, the buyout house said on Tuesday, exceeding its $12 billion target.

One of the world's larger private equity funds, Advent took just six months to secure the money for its eighth fund. In 2012 it raised $10.8 billion for its last global investment vehicle.

Advent, whose investments have included German perfume chain Douglas and well-known treatment and rehabilitation business the Priory Group, said that around 90 percent of the money came from investors in previous funds.

