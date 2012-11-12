LONDON Nov 12 Private equity firm Advent
International said on Monday it has raised 8.5 billion euros
($10.80 billion) for its latest fund, one of the largest pools
of capital raised for buyouts since the credit crisis.
Advent, whose deals include buying RBS's payment
processing business WorldPay, raised more than the 7 billion
euros it initially planned for its seventh Global Private Equity
Fund, making it the firm's biggest fund since it was founded in
1984.
The new fund cements Boston-based Advent's position as one
of the leading global buyouts firms and gives it capital to
spend on medium to large-sized companies worth between 200 mln
and 2 billion euros for the next five years.