Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Jan 28 Financial software company SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc plans to buy Advent Software Inc for about $2.3 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
SS&C plans to offer $45 per share for Advent, Bloomberg said, citing the person. (bloom.bg/1Cz6Qjs)
SS&C declined to comment on the report and Advent could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.