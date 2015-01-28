(Adds background and share movement)
Jan 28 Financial software company SS&C
Technologies Holdings Inc is in talks to buy accounting
software maker Advent Software Inc for about $2.3
billion, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of
the matter.
SS&C plans to offer $45 per share for Advent, the Bloomberg
report said. (bloom.bg/1Cz6Qjs)
That would represent a premium of 18.7 percent to the
stock's closing price on Tuesday.
SS&C declined to comment on the report, while Advent could
not immediately be reached.
Advent's shares were up 7.6 percent at $40.8 in afternoon
trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, while SS&C's share were up 5
percent at $56.10.
Advent, whose revenue rose 2 percent to $99 million in the
third quarter ended Sept. 30, decided not to sell itself in 2013
after a strategic review. (reut.rs/1v5ailm)
SS&C bought technology research firm DST Systems Inc's
investment data analytics unit in December for $95
million.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Ted Kerr)