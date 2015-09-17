LONDON, Sept 17 Mental health care provider The Priory Group is set for a London stock market flotation, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, as its private equity owner seeks an exit from the company which is known for its celebrity client list.

Private equity firm Advent is working with Rothschild on an exit of the company, where famous names from supermodel Kate Moss to singer Eric Clapton have sought treatment for addiction.

A third source said the business could be valued at almost 1.4 billion pounds ($2.17 billion), based on its adjusted 2014 core earnings (EBITDA) of 126.87 million pounds. The company could be valued at around 11 times that figure, the source said.

Advent declined to comment, while Rothschild was not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 0.6445 pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry and Pamela Barbaglia; editing by John Geddie)