* Says proceeds from technology business sale not enough to
pay creditors
* Shares lose almost all their value on news
June 13 UK-based marketing and advertising
agency Adventis Group Plc said it would look at
insolvency as proceeds from a planned sale of its technology
business may not be enough to pay its creditors.
Shares in the company, which provides marketing and
advertising services to the property and technology industries,
lost almost all their value on Wednesday on the news.
Adventis, which was looking to sell its technology division
for sometime now, said even if the conditional contracts for the
business are exchanged with the highest bidder, the net proceeds
would fall short of the company's liabilities.
The company, which has been selling off assets to repay the
2.2 million pounds ($3.4 million) debt it owes to banks, said
its directors consider that it was probable that there is no
value in the company's ordinary share capital.
($1 = 0.6432 British pounds)
(Reporting by Monika Shinghal and Karen Rebelo in Bangalore;
Editing by Maju Samuel)