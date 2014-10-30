Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 30 Adveo Group International SA :
* Said on Wednesday 9-month EBITDA down 10.3 percent at 28.9 million euros
* 9-month total revenue down 8.8 pct at 724.7 million euros
* 9-month adjusted net income up 15.1 percent at 9.6 million euros
* Net financial debt at Sept 30 down 13 percent at 129.9 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/1zhD3eI
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)