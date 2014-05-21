BRIEF-Aerpio Pharmaceuticals raises $40 million
* Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc - raises $40 million Source text for Eikon:
May 21 Adveq Co:
* Invests in Airborne Oil & Gas alongside HPE Growth Capital
LISBON, March 16 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star is closer to taking control of Portugal's Novo Banco with an offer to inject up to 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) into the bank in return for a 75 percent stake, sources told Reuters.
PARIS, March 16 Private-equity backed French clothing retailer Vivarte, in talks to restructure more than 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) of debt, has sealed a deal with its lenders, chairman and chief executive Patrick Puy told French newspaper Les Echos.