Jan 12 Adveq, an asset manager investing in
private equity and real assets, said it promoted Benjamin Alt,
Sven Gasser, Sven Kupferschmid and Hagen Raab as executive
directors.
Alt worked as a member of the European Investment Management
team while Raab was responsible for Adveq's German institutional
clients within the Investor Relations unit.
Gasser and Kupferschmid co-headed the unit responsible for
finance and reporting services of Adveq's funds, Adveq's general
partners and segregated accounts.
Founded in 1997, the company has offices in Zurich,
Frankfurt, London, Jersey, New York, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong
Kong.
