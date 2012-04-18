(EMBARGO: 19 April (00:01)

LONDON, April 19 British companies marginally increased advertising budgets for the third quarter in a row while business confidence among marketing executives rebounded to a two-year high, a survey found on Thursday.

The IPA Bellwether report for the first three months of 2012, based on data from around 300 firms, showed 22 percent of companies increased advertising spend against 21 percent that cut.

The 1 percent net balance was an improvement on a 0.6 percent margin in the fourth quarter of 2011, contributing to what the report said was the first rise in annual ad spend in four years.

By sector, internet advertising budgets were up while mainstream media was revised down.

"Although companies have set their marketing budgets higher for 2012-2013 on average, they have started 2012 with the most cautious approach to spending for three years," said Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit and the report's author.

OLYMPIC YEAR

However the report said advertising spend was expected to grow around the 2012 Olympic Games in London this summer.

Confidence among marketing executives about their own companies surged from minus 12.4 percent to a positive net balance of 19.1 percent.

Confidence in their own industries was even more pronounced, rising to 1 percent from minus 44.9 percent in Q4, the largest quarterly spike in the report's 12-year history.

"There is no doubt that key events such as the London 2012 Games and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee will do much to ensure that marketing spend continues to rise," said Nicola Mendelsohn, the president of the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA). (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by David Cowell)