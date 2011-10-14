(Deletes reference in fourth paragraph to Waxman supporting an
advertising ban; Waxman has not endorsed a ban)
* Republicans say FTC, Ag Dept, CDC went too far
* Waxman defends Obama administration agencies
* FTC says age should be limited to 11 and under
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 Republican lawmakers on
Wednesday attacked an Obama administration proposal for
limiting food advertising to children even as the team behind
the plan offered concessions to food and beverage makers.
Fred Upton, chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee
in the U.S. House of Representatives, attacked the Interagency
Working Group for failing to produce a study it was asked for
and instead proposing last April voluntary limits on food
advertisements to children.
"Instead of conducting the study or providing
recommendations, the (group) unilaterally proposed guidelines
that were so extreme that they would prevent the marketing to
children of foods that most parents consider a win if their
kids eat -- such as yogurt, cheese sticks and even soup," said
Upton at a joint hearing of two subcommittees.
Representative Marsha Blackburn, a Republican said the
limits would "suppress free speech."
Representative Henry Waxman said the food industry spent
$1.6 billion marketing to kids each year. The Democrat raised
questions about assertions that the proposals would mean
700,000 lost jobs.
"It's a way not to have our kids subjected to advertising
that they don't know what to do with. They're kids!" said
Waxman. "Somebody should do something. If not government
suggesting ideas, will industry act on its own?"
Food, beverage and restaurant companies, which are under
scrutiny for contributing to rising childhood obesity rates,
oppose the administration's attempts to limit ads to children.
About 17 percent of U.S. children aged 2-19 are obese,
according to data on the CDC website. Nearly one in three U.S.
children are overweight and rates are rising quickly.
[ID:nN1E7660QQ]
The working group, which includes the Food and Drug
Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the
Agriculture Department and the Federal Trade Commission, said
in April that companies should end all food advertising to
children unless they promote healthy fare, such as whole
grains, fresh fruits or vegetables.
Under that proposal, salty, fatty or very sweet foods or
foods with trans fats would no longer be advertised to children
aged 17 or under.
But in testimony from the Agriculture Department, Dr.
Robert Post backed a program from the industry's Children's
Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative (CFBAI).
"Overall, the CFBAI standards present, in many respects, a
reasonable set of criteria to consider for revising the...
draft proposal," said Post.
The industry effort would ensure that at least half of all
advertising to children would tout healthier foods.
Food companies also say they have cut the amount of sugar,
far and calories in some products.
The FTC also weakened its recommendations.
David Vladeck, head of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer
Protection, said the group would exempt older children from the
guidelines and limit recommendations to children 11 and under.
It also excluded from the proposal advertising aimed at a
general audience and advertising that was part of charitable or
community events. It would not recommend banning clowns and
cartoon characters, such as Ronald McDonald and SpongeBob
SquarePants, used to advertise unhealthy foods.
Advertisers, who also are lobbying against the proposals,
welcomed the changes, but said industry should be left to
regulate itself.
The Obama administration, with its goal of containing
healthcare costs, has emphasized children's health. First Lady
Michelle Obama's "Let's Move" campaign has pushed children to
eat healthier food and exercise more.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Lisa Baertlein in
Los Angeles. Editing by Robert MacMillan)