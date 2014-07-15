July 15 Microsoft Corp is expected to
surpass Yahoo Inc for the first time in the $140.2
billion worldwide digital advertising market, according to
estimates by research firm eMarketer released on Tuesday.
Microsoft's global ad revenue share for 2014 is forecast at
2.54 percent, edging ahead of Yahoo's 2.52 percent share.
Google Inc will remain No. 1 with a 31.54 percent
share, trailed by Facebook Inc with 7.79 percent, the
research firm said.
Facebook and Twitter are expected to have the largest gains
in market share, with Facebook rising from 5.82 percent in 2013
while Twitter Inc's share should grow to 0.79 percent
this year from 0.5 percent in 2013.
Google, Facebook, Twitter, AOL and Yahoo, along with
other social media and internet companies, depend heavily on
advertising for revenue and profit.
Yahoo is expected to report its second quarter results later
on Tuesday as it struggles to keep growing its core advertising
business.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)