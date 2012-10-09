LONDON Oct 9 Advertising on the internet and mobile phones in Britain generated a record-high 2.59 billion pounds ($4.15 billion) in the first half of 2012, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.

The Internet Advertising Bureau UK and PwC survey showed an overall rise in ad spending as companies increasingly target Britons using mobile devices to access entertainment, social networks and the internet.

Much of the demand for entertainment and information via mobile phones has been driven by the adoption of larger-screen smartphones and the many apps offering services and games.

The consumer goods and finance sectors were the top two biggest spenders on advertising, together accounting for about a third of spending.

"As digital technology and services evolve to make consumers' lives easier, more connected and more fun, it's no surprise that advertisers are coming with bigger budgets," Tim Elkington, director of research & strategy at the group, said.

($1 = 0.6240 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Richard Pullin)