PARIS, Sept 19 Global spending on advertising is
expected to grow 5.3 percent this year, slightly lower than
initially forecast, because of tension between Russia and
western countries over Ukraine, according to market researcher
Zenith Optimedia.
The forecaster, which is owned by advertising agency
Publicis, also trimmed its expectations for ad sales
for next year to 5.3 percent and 5.9 percent in 2016 citing
weaker outlooks in central and eastern Europe, North America and
the Middle East.
"The conflict in Ukraine severely disrupted the domestic ad
market, while Russia has suffered," Zenith said in a
statement, adding that Russian ad spend would grow only 1.7
percent this year.
"This will be the first year in which Russia will not grow
at a doubledigit rate since 2009."
The world's largest advertising groups such as Martin
Sorrell's WPP, Omnicom and Publicis
often post growth rates correlated with global gross domestic
product. They are set to benefit this year as the United States
- the largest ad market followed by Japan and China - is
expected to grow as unemployment falls.
Zenith said the total amount of media spend will reach up to
$523 billion at year end.
Publicis shares have fallen about 14 percent this year
because of weak growth after the company's failed merger with
Omnicom, which is down 5 percent. WPP is down nearly 7
percent.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud)