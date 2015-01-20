UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 20Advini SA :
* Reported on Monday FY revenue of 227.6 million euros ($263.33 million) versus 222.7 million euros last year, up 2.2 percent
* Q4 revenue is 59.6 million euros versus 57.6 million euros last year, up 3.3 percent
* Sees continued growth in 2015
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8643 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.