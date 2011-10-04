Oct 4 Three years ago when the financial crisis
hit, financial adviser Anthony Ogorek was out of bed at 5 a.m.
so he could be ready to field early calls from panicking
clients.
"It was a nightmare," he said. Clients would yell things
like 'Aren't you going to do something to stop this?'"
When the Standard & Poor's 500 index dipped 20 percent
below its 2011 high on Tuesday -- suggesting the start of a
bear market -- Ogorek was worried he was about to be hammered
with calls again.
So far, the flood of calls has not come. Ogorek believes
that is because clients are better prepared for market turmoil
now than they were in 2008.
Since then, many financial advisers have had candid
conversations with clients about their risk tolerance, moved
more of their client money out of equities and worked to ensure
retiree clients have more in cash than ever before.
"Clients are better positioned today than they were in '08
and '09," said Ogorek, whose firm Ogorek Wealth Management LLC
has $225 million in assets under management.
Ongoing market volatility led the firm to move its clients
out of equities over the past few years. On average, Ogorek's
clients have 10 percent to 12 percent less in equities than
they did in 2008, he said.
Russell Francis, an adviser with Portland Financial
Advisors Inc., has moved about 10 percent of his clients assets
out of equities into fixed income in the past five months. He
made the moves because of concerns about debt woes in Greece
and lingering high unemployment in the U.S.
Since the financial crisis, Francis has taken a more
conservative investing approach, he said. "I was like everyone
else before the crisis," he said. "I was more willing to stick
my neck out a little ways."
Frank Germack, director of the capital management group at
Rehmann Financial, a Troy, Mich.-based accounting and financial
advisory firm with $2 billion in assets under management, has
avoided more than just equities.
Germack said several months ago his firm began shifting
assets out of high-quality fixed income and into alternatives,
including real estate, currency, commodities and market neutral
or long-short funds.
Some financial advisers say they aren't surprised that the
volume of calls hasn't skyrocketed because they have spent so
much time making sure clients are comfortable with the equity
percentages in their portfolios.
More broadly, clients are more sensitive to market risk now
than they were a few years ago, said James Weddle, managing
director of Edward Jones, speaking on Tuesday at Reuters'
Wealth Management Summit in New York.
"They have a much better understanding of risk tolerance
and of their lack of risk tolerance," he said.
For many that means a move to cash over the last several
months. Steve Johnson, a Draper, Utah-based financial adviser
with Raymond James Financial Services Inc., has increased the
amount of cash that his retiree clients have from one year of
savings to two years since the crisis.
Even so, he is now shifting many of these clients' assets
more into fixed income, specifically municipal bonds and
municipal bond funds, from equities. On average, he has
decreased retiree clients' allocations to equities by 10
percent, he said.
"Clients are still very much on edge," he said. "It sort of
feels like everyday there is no bottom."
