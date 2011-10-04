Oct 4 Three years ago when the financial crisis hit, financial adviser Anthony Ogorek was out of bed at 5 a.m. so he could be ready to field early calls from panicking clients.

"It was a nightmare," he said. Clients would yell things like 'Aren't you going to do something to stop this?'"

When the Standard & Poor's 500 index dipped 20 percent below its 2011 high on Tuesday -- suggesting the start of a bear market -- Ogorek was worried he was about to be hammered with calls again.

So far, the flood of calls has not come. Ogorek believes that is because clients are better prepared for market turmoil now than they were in 2008.

Since then, many financial advisers have had candid conversations with clients about their risk tolerance, moved more of their client money out of equities and worked to ensure retiree clients have more in cash than ever before.

"Clients are better positioned today than they were in '08 and '09," said Ogorek, whose firm Ogorek Wealth Management LLC has $225 million in assets under management.

Ongoing market volatility led the firm to move its clients out of equities over the past few years. On average, Ogorek's clients have 10 percent to 12 percent less in equities than they did in 2008, he said.

Russell Francis, an adviser with Portland Financial Advisors Inc., has moved about 10 percent of his clients assets out of equities into fixed income in the past five months. He made the moves because of concerns about debt woes in Greece and lingering high unemployment in the U.S.

Since the financial crisis, Francis has taken a more conservative investing approach, he said. "I was like everyone else before the crisis," he said. "I was more willing to stick my neck out a little ways."

Frank Germack, director of the capital management group at Rehmann Financial, a Troy, Mich.-based accounting and financial advisory firm with $2 billion in assets under management, has avoided more than just equities.

Germack said several months ago his firm began shifting assets out of high-quality fixed income and into alternatives, including real estate, currency, commodities and market neutral or long-short funds.

Some financial advisers say they aren't surprised that the volume of calls hasn't skyrocketed because they have spent so much time making sure clients are comfortable with the equity percentages in their portfolios.

More broadly, clients are more sensitive to market risk now than they were a few years ago, said James Weddle, managing director of Edward Jones, speaking on Tuesday at Reuters' Wealth Management Summit in New York.

"They have a much better understanding of risk tolerance and of their lack of risk tolerance," he said.

For many that means a move to cash over the last several months. Steve Johnson, a Draper, Utah-based financial adviser with Raymond James Financial Services Inc., has increased the amount of cash that his retiree clients have from one year of savings to two years since the crisis.

Even so, he is now shifting many of these clients' assets more into fixed income, specifically municipal bonds and municipal bond funds, from equities. On average, he has decreased retiree clients' allocations to equities by 10 percent, he said.

"Clients are still very much on edge," he said. "It sort of feels like everyday there is no bottom."

(Additional reporting by Jillian Mincer; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Walden Siew)