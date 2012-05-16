May 16 Some U.S. financial advisers are steering
away from traditional investments and looking to alternative
portfolio allocations as their clients are more willing to take
on risk, a study released on Wednesday showed.
Nearly half of the 163 advisers surveyed said they are
"ambivalent" about the benefits of the traditional 60-40 mix of
stocks and bonds to achieve performance, according to the study
by Boston-based Natixis Global Asset Management.
About twice as many advisers, 46 percent, believe that new
approaches in portfolio diversification are needed, versus 22
percent who prefer the status quo, the surveyed showed.
The Natixis study was based on a March survey conducted by
London-based CoreData Research. Advisers polled came from 150
advisory firms that manage a combined $670 billion in assets.
The push for alternative investment strategies is shared by
both relative neophytes and veteran advisers for a broad range
of clients. Half of advisers with 15 or fewer years of
experience agreed with taking a non-traditional approach to
investing, as did 43 percent of those with 15 or more years of
experience, the study found.
Those advisers see a need for alternative investment
strategies not just for their high-net-worth clients, but also
for their mass-market clients or those with around $300,000 in
investable assets, the study said.
"Financial advisers are looking for new solutions," Natixis
top executive John Hailer said.
(Reporting By Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Leslie
Gevirtz)