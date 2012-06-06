June 6 Two sides in an industry divided over how
to best oversee investment advisers will face off on Wednesday
before U.S. lawmakers considering a bill that could ramp up
investor protections.
The bill, the Investment Oversight Act of 2012, would
require a self-regulatory organization for registered investment
advisers. Lawmakers unveiled the bill in April because they
believe U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which
supervises investment advisers, lacks the resources to be
effective.
The bill is controversial because many in the industry don't
believe all the options to fully empower the SEC to ramp up
exams and enhance oversight have not been adequately explored.
There are nearly 12,000 registered investment advisers
(RIAs) in the United States under SEC oversight, according to
the committee.
One side, however, clearly has more firepower in the debate.
The House Financial Services Committee will hear testimony
on behalf of six organizations, four of whom support the bill.
The testimony was published online on Tuesday.
Among those making the case to advance the bill: Richard
Ketchum, chairman of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
(FINRA), the self-regulatory organization that oversees Wall
Street's retail brokerages. FINRA has been lobbying to extend
its reach to investment advisers.
Leaders from two groups will testify about their concerns
regarding the bill. Among their worries is that RIAs would not
be overseen directly by the SEC and that a self-regulator would
lack transparency and present built-in conflicts of interest
because it would be funded by the industry it regulates.
The make-up of Wednesday's witness list has added to the
fire storm of debate in recent weeks (ID:nL1E8GVFGP).
"It's curious the committee has chosen to devote the bulk of
their witness slots to broker-dealer representatives," said
Barbara Roper, director of investor protection for the Consumer
Federation of America, an advocacy group not asked to testify.
"They have a valid point of view but not one that would seem to
justify this over-representation at the hearing."
Other witnesses testifying in favor of the controversial
bill come from three trade groups: Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association, the Financial Services Institute,
and the National Association of Insurance and Financial
Advisors.
Meanwhile, the Investment Adviser Association, a trade
group, and the North American Securities Administrators
Association will testify in opposition.
(Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)