July 2 Forget Facebook. Review sites such
as Yelp, Angie's List, and even online telephone books
including Google Places, are creating new compliance
worries for financial advisers.
Some advisers, who have barely mastered industry rules on
their use of social media, are now concerned that online reviews
praising their services may be considered forbidden
"testimonials" or advertising - both of which are subject to
securities industry regulation.
A reviewer on Yelp, for example, described one wealth
management firm as having "better track records" than big
brokerages and as charging lower fees.
That type of comment, say some advisers, may land them in
trouble with regulators for violating rules that restrict
testimonials and advertising performance results. And a bad
review can damage an adviser's reputation.
Yelp did not return calls requesting a comment.
It is all muddying the waters in an online world that is
quickly expanding and still confusing to advisers. While
regulators and the securities industry are heavily focused on
practices related to traditional social networking sites, such
as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, scores of other
Websites are cropping up, including those that encourage
reviews.
"I'm really tired of Internet companies that use our
information," said Aryn Sands, director of operations at
Silversage Advisors in Irvine, California. "It dominoes and you
can't retract that information anymore."
Among the biggest concerns: advisers often cannot always
control whether their businesses become listed on some sites or
take down reviews that appear.
Subscribers to Angie's List, for example, can post reviews
about their customer experiences with local businesses,
including financial advisers, for the benefit of other
subscribers. Angie's list will remove the review only in extreme
circumstances, such as when the business owner can show that the
reviewer was never a customer, said spokeswoman Cheryl Reed.
NO ENTANGLEMENT
Fortunately, many advisers do not have to fear a possible
regulatory violation simply because someone posts a review on a
third-party site, said Francois Cooke, a managing director at
ACA Compliance Group in Boca Raton, Florida.
For brokers, guidance from the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority about social networking also sheds some light on
concerns about third-party review sites. Brokerage industry
rules make allowances for communications, such as reviews,
posted by third parties on sites that advisers and brokerage
firms do not control, Cooke said.
Posts from third parties on review sites should not be a
problem, at least for FINRA-licensed advisers, as long as they
do not become "entangled" in the conversations, Cooke said.
FINRA uses the term to describe when advisers take part in those
conversations, such as by responding to comments, or linking to
a stellar review through their firm's own Website. It could
happen simply by retweeting a client's Tweet about your
investment savviness.
Those actions could trigger a firm's responsibility to
monitor and save the posts in accordance with industry rules,
said Cooke. They could also be subject to the firm's compliance
department, which may consider it advertising, he said. Telling
clients to check out reviews about you is also a no-no.
HAZY VIEW
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which regulates
registered investment advisers, is not as clear on the issues.
Recent guidance on social networking discussed third-party posts
mainly in the context of those made on the advisers' own site.
For example, a "Like" by a client on an adviser's Facebook page
may be considered a testimonial, according to recent SEC social
networking guidance.
But the SEC's broad view on testimonials leaves the agency a
lot of wiggle room to consider just about anything else clients
may write about their advisers online. "Whether a third-party
statement is a testimonial depends upon all of the facts and
circumstances relating to the statement," SEC staff wrote in the
guidance.
Advisers need to protect themselves, especially given the
SEC's hazy definition, said Scott Peterson, co-founder of Relay
Station Social Media LLC, a consultancy. Think twice before
setting up profiles or advertising on review sites, he said.
While a listing on Yahoo! Local, for example, may
be tempting, it could have to comply with firm and industry
advertising rules. The posts also may be subject to monitoring
and saving, as required by industry rules. Many outside services
that monitor online posts for advisers follow traditional social
media sites, such as Facebook and Twitter.
Most importantly: do not ask clients to post glowing reviews
about your services.
Nicholas Olesen, an adviser in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
who is affiliated with LPL Financial, said he is
ultra-cautious about keeping in check with not just industry
rules, but his firm's own policies.
"I discourage clients who want to (write reviews) for me,"
he said.
