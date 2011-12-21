*State regulators try soft approach to switch

*Regulators expect more mistakes than fraud

*States use education to set the tone for compliance

By Suzanne Barlyn

Dec 21 Recent civil fraud charges by Massachusetts regulators against three investment advisers is raising concern over just how tough state oversight could become.

But state regulators say they want to strike a fair balance as they take on oversight of thousands more investment advisers.

Under the Dodd-Frank financial reform law, most advisers who manage between $25 million and $100 million and are not registered as broker-dealers must switch to state oversight by March 30, 2012.

The state of Massachusetts has already come out swinging.

"The Securities Division of my office is prepared to... enforce the securities law with heightened vigilance," said Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin in a statement when the charges were filed. The alleged offenses included charging excessive fees and asking clients for business loans.

But other states are taking a different approach as they finish preparing their staff to take on examination of an additional 3,200 or so registered investment advisers.

Regulators say while they have no intention of standing by if they detect possible fraud, they also want to encourage newly-registered advisers in their states to see them as a compliance resource -- and not just big brother.

"You don't want a rocky start-up," said Jack Herstein, president of the North American Securities Administrators Association, a group that represents the nation's state securities regulators.

MAKING FRIENDS

Educating advisers about state securities laws and new compliance expectations is a larger and more immediate goal than going after adviser missteps, many regulators said.

Some officials expressed concern that an approach such as Galvin's could potentially alienate some advisers.

"Our goal is not to shut people down, but to bring them into compliance," said Linda Cena, Securities Director for the Michigan Office of Financial and Insurance Regulation.

The wrongdoing alleged in the Massachusetts cases is separate from the issue of preparing to switch from SEC to state oversight, said NASAA's Herstein. "They are three firms accused of doing outright fraud," he said.

There will always be firms that act inappropriately, said Joseph Borg, director of the Alabama Securities Commission. But regulators can play a key role in keeping other firms "from getting into trouble down the road," said Borg.

Larger states, such as California and Florida, will likely see an increase in enforcement actions, simply because they have more advisers and thus a higher likelihood of problems, said Borg.

Many state regulators hope that an ongoing dialogue with advisers will help them prepare for the differences between state and SEC registration, said NASAA's Herstein, who also heads the securities bureau of Nebraska's banking and finance department. State regulators have been meeting with advisers who are coming under their reach to prepare them for those changes.

Advisers, for example, will have to complete a different registration form than what the SEC requires. The questions reflect the varied financial requirements for state-registered advisers and rules for custody of funds that some states apply, said Keith Marks, a partner for Ascendant Compliance Management, a consultancy in Salisbury, Connecticut.

Michigan regulators have been holding seminars about their examination process for the 70 advisers they expect to register, according to Cena.

"We recognize that most of these firms have never been examined" by the SEC, she said. The agency, which has frequently said it does not have enough examiners, visits each adviser roughly once every 11 years, according to its staff.

TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES

Any uptick in enforcement cases will likely have more to do with minor infractions than fraud, said Alabama's Borg.

"What I really expect to find are a lot of technical issues," he said.

Among them: a back office that mistakenly charges fees higher than a client's contract states or disclosures made in state registration forms that vary from those to clients. Technical problems are more common among small to mid-sized advisers because they often don't have a compliance department to oversee their practices.

Even William Galvin, the top securities regulator in Massachusetts, says he is not expecting the worst when 200 advisers in the state switch from SEC to state oversight.

"I can't presume there are going to be problems. I'm sure most people will be compliant as they always are," he told Reuters. "We've always been tough. All we're doing is applying this same standard to a larger group."

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jennifer Merritt)