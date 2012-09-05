* Elections, Europe fuel concerns
* Many making changes to hedge against volatility
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Sept 5 With the Labor Day weekend
marking the end of summer in the U.S., financial advisers are
bracing for a rocky autumn.
Equity markets have been surprisingly quiet the last three
months following three volatile summers. But many financial
advisers believe the upcoming Presidential elections, ongoing
concerns about the European economy and shaky U.S. economic
indicators mean investors are in for a rude awakening.
"Everyone is kind of freaked out," said Scott Tiras, a
Houston-based adviser with Amerprise Financial Inc, who
manages $ 1 billion in client a s sets. "There hasn't been much
volatility, but with the lagging economy, the fiscal cliff and
what is likely going to be a contentious election, we know it's
coming."
BUCKLING DOWN
For many financial advisers, the slow summer was full of
anxiety as they waited for the other shoe to drop. In summer
2011, the Dow Jones Industrial average saw multiple days of
400-plus point swings and startling economic headlines from
Europe and the U.S - including a downgrade of America's credit
rating.
This year George Kiraly Jr., president of Short Hills, New
Jersey-based LodeStar Advisory Group, LLC, kept a close eye on
the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, which tracks expected
volatility of the S&P 500 stock index.
When the VIX hit 13.45 on Aug. 17, an all-time low since
June 2007, Kiraly took action.
"That's when I really started adding hedges to my clients'
portfolios" to protect clients' from wild swings in U.S. stocks,
said Kiraly, who has $15 million in assets under management.
Kiraly has added Pacific Investment Management Co's
StockPlus TR Short Strategy Fund, which takes short
positions on the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, but is backed by a
fixed income portfolio that pays dividends.
"If a market shock were to occur, it should help to protect
client portfolios," he said.
Similarly, Scott Barkow, a financial adviser with Raymond
James & Associates, the brokerage subsidiary of Raymond James
Financial, has spent the past few weeks adding stop loss
orders, automated orders designed to limit investors' losses by
selling securities when they hit a certain price.
For clients who already had these orders in place, Barkow
has been lowering the loss required before the orders kick in.
For example, clients whose stop loss orders kicked in at a 10
percent drop in a stock price, now kick in at a 7 percent loss.
"We know what's coming and we just want to be prepared,"
said Barkow, who has $210 million in assets under management.
To that end, some advisers, like Chris Shumacher, an
Ameriprise Financial adviser in Columbus Ohio, are moving
clients out of equities into fixed income and cash.
Over the past few weeks, Shumacher has flipped his clients'
allocations - to 30 percent equities, 70 percent fixed income
and cash from 65 percent equities, 35 percent fixed income and
cash.
Shumacher, who has $105 million in assets under management,
is particularly concerned about the near-term, as the European
Central Bank announces its plans for helping Europe on Thursday,
and August economic indicators, like the unemployment figures,
are released in the U.S. "I think September has a tough time
ahead of it," he said.
Many advisers aren't moving to cash, but are increasing
client allocations to more conservative stocks.
Tiras has shifted many of his clients from small-cap growth
stocks and funds, which tend to be more sensitive to market
volatility, in favor of higher dividend-paying stocks and funds,
like those in the pharmaceutical and oil sectors.
Similarly, Frank Fantozzi, chief executive of Planned
Financial Services, a Cleveland-based wealth manager with $275
million under management, is moving his client money into
sectors like technology and industrials, which he believes tend
to be less impacted than others by November's elections.
"Sectors like energy and managed care tend to be
particularly volatile during Presidential elections, so we are
staying away [from those sectors]," he said. He has increased
clients' allocations to the Allianz RCM Technology Fund
and BlackRock Inc's iShares Dow Jones U.S.
Industrial Sector Index Fund.
A number of advisers are also telling clients to wait until
after the elections to invest big chunks of new money.
Instead, a number of advisers interviewed by Reuters said
they are dollar cost averaging their clients' cash into the
markets over the next few months to help minimize clients'
exposure to big swings in the market. Dollar-cost averaging is
the practice of investing money to work in small amounts over a
period of time.
"We usually don't dollar cost average, but with all of the
uncertainty around the elections and the tax rules, we think it
is wise this year," Barkow said.