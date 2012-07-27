July 27 Investment advisers spend countless
hours worrying about the glare of Washington regulators, but the
bigger threat to their business may be closer to home.
So-called "custodians," or the brokerage firms that hold a
client's securities, who see too many red flags, or questionable
transactions may end a business relationship with an adviser.
And when they do, they often contact an adviser's clients to say
so.
For advisers, having clients receive notice like that can be
more devastating for business than many penalties meted out by
states or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
While the practice is unusual, it does happen.
It happened to Airgead Clann, LLC, a California-based
investment adviser, against a unit of Charles Schwab Corp,
where clients kept their funds.
According to a regulatory filing, Airgead's assets under
management is $15.25 million.
In an ongoing arbitration, Michael Kelly, Airgead's
principal, said that Schwab abruptly sent letters to his clients
saying it was ending its relationship with him, according to a
statement of claim he filed with the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority's arbitration unit. The letter did not
include an explanation for the change and scared his elderly
clients, he said.
Schwab alleges that Kelly pretended to be a client in
response to Schwab's attempt to "validate a questionable
signature" on a client form that Airgead submitted to the
brokerage, according to an excerpt from its response in the
arbitration. That conversation was taped, Schwab said.
Kelly told Reuters that he took part in a three-way call
between Schwab and an elderly client, but he denies
impersonating anyone.
For advisers, the extra scrutiny may only become more
intense, which makes paying attention to compliance all the more
critical.
It is "uncommon" for Schwab to terminate relationships with
any of the 7,000 advisory firms who rely on its custodial
services, a spokeswoman said. She declined to provide a specific
number.
EXTRA EYES
An uptick in online hacking and identity theft are among the
reasons financial companies have beefed up account surveillance.
For most advisers, this typically means fielding simple
questions from brokerage custodians, such as whether a recent
change of address form is legitimate. Other advisers say this
surveillance has also led to frequent calls from their
custodians about the legitimacy of clients' wire transfer
instructions.
It is, after all, the type of scrutiny that clients and
regulators expect. But it also means that sloppy and
questionable conduct by some advisers is more likely to be
noticed. For example, little things that some advisers do when
rushing to finish paperwork, such as cutting a client's
signature off one form and pasting it onto another, are unlikely
to be tolerated.
Those practices not only violate securities industry rules,
but are often not worth the risk to custodians, said Brian
Farmer, a Richmond, Virginia-based lawyer who counsels
investment advisers. That is especially true when smaller
advisers are involved - typically those managing $100 million in
assets or less.
When a custodian does terminate its business relationship
with an adviser, it can lead to a blandly worded-letter to the
adviser's clients, that says the relationship with the adviser
is over but without explaining why. Not providing an explanation
to clients insulates custodians from lawsuits claiming that they
disparaged the adviser to clients, Farmer said. Advisers are
also sometimes left in the dark.
Still, the last-resort communication, while unusual, can set
a tone among clients. "It leads your mind to wander. You go from
there and you just imagine the worst," Farmer said.
Clients must also fill out pages of paperwork to open an
account at new custodian and transfer their funds from the
previous one. One West Coast adviser told Reuters that the red
tape cost him a top client when Schwab terminated his custodial
relationship about two years ago. The adviser, who manages about
$50-million in assets, said he does not know why the
relationship ended.
The West Coast adviser and Kelly both suggest their small
totals of assets under management played a role. A Schwab
spokeswoman said the company does not consider that amount in
reaching its decision.
LAST CHANCE
Custodians for investment advisers say they try to involve
advisers in all of their limited communications with clients.
"We go to great lengths to maintain our place," said John
Tovar, managing director of institutional brokerage services for
TD Ameritrade Institutional.
For example, TD Ameritrade notifies advisers about
its contact with clients even when no problems exist, such as
when it sends account and tax statements.
Custodians are permitted - via their agreements with
advisers - to reach out to an adviser's clients in limited
situations, such as when such contact is required by regulators.
The contract also spells out that an adviser's clients are the
brokerage clients too for certain purposes.
Advisers usually have some advance notice when custodians
take the drastic step of terminating the business relationship.
Sometimes advisers can transition to a new custodian before the
contract ends, as long as no serious misconduct is involved.
Other times, they will have some notice that a letter is about
to hit their clients' mailboxes.
But that is not always the case. Kelly alleges that Schwab
sent the letter on the same day its lawyer called to tell him
about the termination.
That leaves little time to own up to clients.
