* Clients wonder if they should put money back in stocks
* Some worry equity market rally may be short-lived
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Six months ago, Steve
Johnson, like many financial advisers, was trying to convince
his clients not to pull out of the stock market. Now, he's busy
fielding calls from many clients asking if they should put more
money into equities.
With the Standard & Poor's 500 Index up more than 7 percent
so far this year, gun-shy advisers like Raymond James Financial
Services' Johnson, are slowly moving their clients more into
equities.
At the same time, they're reminding investors that just
because things look good now, it doesn't mean the volatile
markets of last year are a thing of the past.
"The 80-year average of growth in the S&P is 9 to 10
percent, and already this year we have seen 7 percent," Johnson
said. "I am telling clients 'we may have made the entire year's
return in the first six weeks.'"
In 2011, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 6.4 percent
in the first quarter, only to end the year just 5.6 percent
higher, after a series of unnerving 100-point swings.
The broader S&P 500 index performed similarly, finishing
2011 unchanged after rising as much as 9 percent, in late April.
Advisers are more optimistic about 2012, but they
know that issues like the price of oil and the Greek debt crisis
could cause markets to drop.
"All it takes is one geopolitical event for the
market to drop 10 percent," said Rich Zito, a partner at
financial planner Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC. "It seems
like a low-volatile environment, but it doesn't take much to
change."
So, advisers are cautiously moving their clients'
portfolios more toward equities.
Flynn Zito has increased the equity allocation of a handful
of its client portfolios by 5 percent over the past few months,
but only after extensive discussions with clients.
Raymond James' Johnson has moved about 30 percent of his
clients to a 60/40 equity-to-fixed income allocation from a
40/60 portfolio over the past three months. About half of those
clients asked for the change, he said.
Johnson and other advisers have been receiving inquiries
from clients eager to get more into equities because they are
desperate for yield, which they can no longer find in fixed
income products.
"We have been in this period of financial oppression where
savings and short-term interest rates are below the rate of
inflation and clients are frustrated," said Bill Hoyt Jr., also
an adviser with Raymond James.
Hoyt has kept most of his clients' portfolios underweight in
equities, but over the past three months, he has raised about
half his clients' stock allocations by about 5
percent .
Many advisers are concerned about the flood of client
inquiries about increased equity allocations because many of the
same clients had rung in March 2009, at the bottom of the
market, asking if they should sell.
"I just go through the tape of emotions and thoughts and
remind them about last time," said Bob Weisse, director of
investment services at Heritage Financial Services, a Norwood,
Massachusetts-based registered investment adviser with $675
million of assets under management.
The job for advisers is to weed out the clients who are
calling out of pure emotion from those who could potentially
benefit from being weighted more heavily in equities.
Some advisers, however, are just sticking to their guns and
waiting things out.
Malcolm Makin, an adviser with Professional Planning Group,
gets phone calls from two kinds of clients: those who are
observing the equity market rally and wondering if they should
get back in, and those who are tired of the low-yielding fixed
income environment.
For both types of clients, Makin has the same answer.
"There is a tendency of both investment advisers and
investors to forget that it's really not safe out there yet,"
Makin said. "Things feel better. But feeling better is not
justification for an investment decision."
