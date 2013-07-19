By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings
| NEW YORK, July 19
NEW YORK, July 19 Getting a masters degree in
business administration might seem like a very roundabout way
for a financial adviser to attract new clients. The degree
typically costs at least $100,000 and requires courses, such as
corporate strategy, that aren't relevant to financial planning
or money management.
But prospecting for clients in the age of the do-not-call
list is tough, which is why MBA study groups and happy hours can
be a great way to accelerate business, while also adding cache
to a resume.
"I would expect the business I acquired through school to
pay for my education within two to four years of graduating,"
said Douglas Boneparth, a 28-year-old adviser who is attending
New York University's Stern School of Business part time.
He also works as a partner at New York-based Life and Wealth
Planning LLC, a three-adviser firm that manages $145 million in
client assets.
As far as he knows, Boneparth is the only independent
financial adviser in his class, although a few students work at
private banks. Using a spare classroom for financial planning
seminars, he has attracted business from classmates - and some
of their family and friends - amassing about $2 million in new
client assets.
He's optimistic that the Stern alumni network will provide
him with business for years to come.
That said, there are plenty of people who think an MBA is a
poor use of time for financial advisers.
"I would rather hang out at the local rotary looking for
clients than sit through a class on supply chain management,"
said Scott Hanson, a senior partner with Sacramento-based Hanson
McClain, a firm with $1.5 billion in client assets.
Hanson notes he founded three business, including Liberty
Reverse Mortgage Inc which was acquired by Genworth Financial
Inc in 2007 for $50 million, all without an MBA.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Most advisers would agree that giving up two years' income
and going back to school full-time doesn't make sense. But an
executive program, which is generally aimed at more experienced
business people, or a part-time program, could work.
Louisa Serene Schneider, senior director of administration
for the Heilbrunn Center for Graham & Dodd Investing at New
York's Columbia Business School, said MBA students acquire
skills that can't be replicated on the job.
At Columbia, students can take classes from prominent
business people, such as Dan Krueger of Owl Creek Asset
Management LP and Joel Greenblatt of Gotham Capital, who come to
class straight from their day jobs.
Even if an adviser plans to outsource asset management,
getting an MBA can impart skills to better analyze fund manager
performance. At Columbia, for instance, they'll learn about why
people use discounted cash flow to value a business, what the
shortcomings are of that analysis and how to use a completely
different methodology, Schneider said.
Darin Pastor, chief executive of Capstone Affluent
Strategies in Irvine, California, works mainly with business
owners and executives at Fortune 1,000 companies. His MBA, which
he received from the University of Liverpool in 2012, gives him
added acumen to help clients, particularly when it comes to one
of the major challenges they face - staff management.
"A lot of financial advisers are soft on human resource
issues, and every business owner is dealing with that," said
Pastor, who has helped clients implement staff-retention
programs such as equity sharing. His firm manages $450 million.
Also, the more education you have, the more secure your
clients feel, just like wanting the best-educated surgeon, said
Pastor, who includes his MBA on his business card.
NAYSAYERS
This is all well and good, but real world experience is
still the best resume enhancer.
"I'd rather have a heart surgeon who has done 10,000 of
these surgeries, than a lot of letters after his name," said
Neal Price, principal with Deerfield, Illinois-based Strategic
Wealth Partners LLC, which manages $1.1 billion.
Price is an adviser who just happens to have an MBA, which
earned at Northwestern University in 1984 when he was pursuing a
career in accounting.
His advice to young advisers is to get a certified financial
planning designation before the MBA. The CFP is much more
relevant to the day-to-day duties of advisers, with courses on
income taxes, estate planning and insurance.
After that, an MBA can't hurt, although it comes at a great
expense. The average per-year cost of the top 20 MBA programs in
the United States, as ranked by the US News & World Report in
2013, was nearly $54,000 per year full-time (when using
out-of-state tuition at the public schools).
"That's an awful lot of money to invest in a networking
group," Price added.