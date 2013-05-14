NEW YORK May 14 It isn't vain to Google
yourself over and over again, especially if you are a financial
adviser - it's simply prudent in an era when consumers check
online reviews of everything from restaurants to slippers before
they sign on the dotted line.
Roughly one in two people with investable assets between
$100,000 and $1 million said they use social media to connect
with professionals, according to a LinkedIn survey done in
March. That Web-savvy client base, coupled with the growth of
several adviser-monitoring services, means that wealth managers
must actively manage their online presence, industry experts
say.
"Every adviser should be very cognizant of how they're
portrayed on the Web, where they're judged by people they don't
even know yet," said Mike Alfred, co-founder of San Diego-based
BrightScope, which two years ago launched an online directory of
financial advisers.
Potential clients who want to check out an adviser can start
with a simple Google search, or log on to sites such as
BrightScope, AdviceIQ and MyFinancialAdvice, which all collect
and publish information about everything from adviser licenses
and employment history to side hobbies and languages.
Advisers should control their own online profiles, share
required disclosures with clients and learn to use online
rankings and ratings to a marketing advantage. The right online
strategy can help win clients.
TAKING OWNERSHIP
Some sites require advisers to sign up and create their own
profiles; other sites aggregate publicly available information
regardless of whether the adviser is involved or not.
BrightScope, for one, gathers information on brokers across
the industry, taking data from U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission filings, state insurance department disclosures, and
self-reported information from advisers and their firms.
Advisers who want to personalize their pages, can do so if
they pay a monthly fee of $100. They can replace the default
shadow profile box with a photo, add a more detailed description
of their services, and post personalized content.
PLAY OFFENSE, NOT DEFENSE
A key aspect of any vetting process includes looking at past
records, or in the case of financial advisers, regulatory
reports that disclose any former infringements or complaints.
While that data is initially published in detailed reports
from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's BrokerCheck
system, public sites are picking it up, making it easier for
investors to find via search engines.
"Consumers are getting smarter, and pretending it doesn't
exist is a bad strategy," Alfred said. For wealth managers, that
means keeping disclosures visible on their own Web page, and
talking about any past problems candidly with clients and
would-be clients.
THE MARKETING ADVANTAGE
Advisers can also market online, making sure they show up on
sites where consumers look for financial help such as
MyFinancialAdvice, a site that publishes a directory of
independent, fee-only advisers.
It's useful for them to include as much specialty
information about themselves as the site will allow: whether
they are fee-only or take commissions, for example, or whether
they specialize in women clients or young professionals, and
what part of the country they are in.
"Advisers have always and continue to have a difficult time
getting their personal brand communicated to their local client
base," said Nick Stuller, chief executive at AdviceIQ, which
runs a database of more than 2,000 advisers.
AdviceIQ does a regular ranking of advisers, based on
criteria selected by the site's editors, such as "top advisers
to divorcees" in a specific region. The site features advisers
included in those rankings. Stuller said AdviceIQ sends advisers
copies of the rankings, which otherwise are not archived, so
they can show them to clients, both current and potential.
Advisers who use AdviceIQ pay $995 a year to be featured.
BUILD YOUR OWN
Even advisers who don't pay for third party listings should
at least make sure to curate their own image. "You need to at
least be online and have a decent Web presence," said Kim
Sharan, chief marketing officer at Minneapolis-based Ameriprise
Inc, which encourages its advisers to use LinkedIn to expand
their client connections.
Make sure that your online presence matches your offline
presence, Sharan said: "Be authentic. Think about how you are
positioning yourself in the written word. Does that match who
you are in person? What does your picture look like? Is that
you?"
The market for these sites is still in its infancy, said
senior research associate Grant Easterbrook of Corporate
Insight, a financial services research firm.
Most of these sites are two years old or less, and there
still isn't a category killer. But Easterbrook predicts growth
and more pressure on advisers to get involved.
"Advisers have so much to do in a given day," he said,
noting that monitoring their online presence will need to
gradually become a part of their routine, and "sometimes
advisers don't want to join a network unless there's a critical
mass."