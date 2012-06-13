* Advisers underestimate how much clients donate
* Clients are hungry for smart giving strategies
* The biggest mistake is not asking the question
By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings
June 13 Financial advisers have been
underestimating their clients' generosity - and that is been bad
for both parties' bottom lines.
That is the conclusion of a survey released Wednesday by
Fidelity Charitable, an independent charity that runs the
nation's largest donor-advised fund.
The survey found that advisers significantly underestimated
how often and how much their clients give to charity. And those
misperceptions appear to be hurting clients: 70 percent of them
said they donate to charities solely in cash, which is the least
tax-advantaged way to give. That points to a missed opportunity
for advisers, too.
The survey also found that advisers are not usually
proactive about bringing up the subject of charitable giving
with clients.
So what is holding advisers back? Cynics say that the more
that goes to charity, the less there is for the advisers to
manage. But other experts interviewed by Reuters said the
problem is likely much more benign: advisers don't feel they
have the expertise to do so.
That fear might be overblown, say the study authors.
"You don't need to be the expert, you just need to know
enough to be able to bring it up," said Sarah Libbey, president
of Fidelity Charitable, which runs its donor-advised fund with
the help of Fidelity Investments.
THE RIGHT QUESTIONS
The first step: figuring out which causes your client is
passionate about.
Matt Halloran, director of national development of GIVE, a
Washington, D.C.-based organization that helps advisers direct
their clients' funds to charity, suggests these conversations
starters: If you had all the money you ever needed, what charity
would you support? Or, do you volunteer anywhere?
Clients are usually looking for answers to two basic
questions, Libbey said: What's the right charitable giving
vehicle to use, and what are the best assets to donate?
Advisers can answer, partly, by showing clients how they can
avoid capital gains taxes and still get a tax write-off by
donating stock instead of cash. The tax-exempt charity getting
the donation isn't stuck with the capital gains tax either.
"It is surprising how many clients don't have that as their
first instinct, or they think it's too much of a hassle," said
Wistar Morris, a principal at Signature, a Norfolk,
Virginia-based wealth management firm that frequently helps
clients with their giving strategies.
Many charities can accept stock donations, so an adviser
usually only need get the transfer instructions and a signature
from their client to make the donation happen, Morris said.
Advisers can also set up a donor-advised fund for clients.
These individual accounts give donors a current-year tax
deduction on contributions, typically made in cash or
appreciated securities. But the accounts release funds on the
donor's timetable. Essentially, they're simplified versions of
private foundations.
Morris said such vehicles streamline the accounting process
for his clients and the fees are generally less than 1 percent.
Donor advised funds can be established through providers like
Schwab Charitable, Vanguard Charitable and Fidelity Charitable.
MORE COMPLEX
If a client has more complex charitable giving needs - say,
a desire to set up a private foundation or to gift an unusual
asset - there are plenty of experts you can reach out to.
Fidelity Charitable and Schwab Charitable each have teams of
consultants that advisers can call with charitable giving
questions at no cost, even if they are not affiliated with the
organizations.
Of course, these organizations offer the services as a way
to connect with prospective clients for their donor-advised
funds. So keep that in mind when calling.
Another option is to join a national association like the
Partnership for Philanthropic Planning, a group that connects
and educates wealth managers and representatives from
non-profits. A membership costs about $150 to $300, and includes
access to education on sophisticated charitable giving
techniques, said president Tanya Howe Johnson.
The group, which has about 9,000 members, has in the last
few years seen an increase in interest from financial planners,
who report that more of their clients are asking them about tax
efficient charitable giving strategies, Johnson said.
Other places to network and find information: local
community foundations and Advisors in Philanthropy, an
association of 350 advisers that focuses on philanthropic
planning.
Johnson said advisers who want to take a deep dive into
charitable giving strategies can pursue a Chartered Advisor in
Philanthropy designation offered by The American College. It
costs about $3,500 and a year to complete the three online,
graduate-level courses required for the designation, the college
said. Nearly 700 people have completed the program since 2003.
No matter what your level of knowledge, Fidelity
Charitable's survey indicated that advisers who have
charity-oriented conversations with clients have seen an
increase in referrals and better retention of assets under
management.
"The biggest mistake is not asking the question," said
Johnson, of the Partnership for Philanthropic Planning.
(Reporting By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings; Editing by Jennifer
Merritt and Steve Orlofsky)