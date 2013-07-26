July 26 In 1988 John Burke was a 26-year-old
broker at Merrill Lynch whose main method of finding new clients
was cold calling from a phone book.
He was making just enough in sales to keep his job. Then he
set up a company that provided continuing education courses to
accountants. His hope was that these accountants would think of
him when their clients were looking for a wealth manager.
It took a few years to get rolling, but Burke's idea worked.
Today he manages about $230 million in client assets at his firm
- Iselin, New Jersey-based Burke Financial Strategies Inc.
Accountants in the area send him about five referrals a month,
more than he can even use.
Taking on a side business may sound crazy to time-crunched
financial advisers, particularly because the side job could
trigger regulatory headaches if it isn't properly disclosed. But
if done right, a side venture can help advisers build their
wealth management brand and their revenue stream.
"I'm surprised that not more advisers are doing this," Burke
said.
THE PITFALLS
A big risk to running a side business is that clients may
wonder where your real loyalties lie.
"Most clients want to know that their adviser is 100 percent
committed to them," said Wayne Badorf, a practice management
expert at Wells Fargo Asset Management.
That's a concern for Paul Carroll, founder of Houston-based
Efficient Wealth Management LLC and a part-time commercial
airline pilot. A few days out of every month, his airline job
takes him to cities like Paris and Amsterdam. (He has an
agreement with the airline that he won't name it publicly in
work for his wealth management firm.)
When Carroll first opened his firm in 2005, his connections
in the aviation industry were a key referral source, and
currently the majority of his 80 clients are pilots. But these
days, he doesn't need to keep flying to attract referrals.
"I can get the introductions I want without me having to fly
a jet to do it," he said. But he's sticking with piloting for
now because it offers good benefits and he feels comfortable
with his staff's ability to operate in his absences.
The biggest mistake advisers make when it comes to side jobs
is failing to properly disclose them, said Francois Cooke, a
managing director with ACA Compliance Group, a firm based in the
Washington, D.C., area that provides compliance consulting
services to broker-dealers.
Advisers should clear side jobs with their compliance
officers ahead of time, and the side ventures should be declared
on public disclosure reports submitted to regulators, compliance
experts said.
Another potential landmine for advisers is that side jobs
might expose them to non-public information, which could lead to
insider trading charges.
To avoid that risk, advisers should be vigilant about
reporting any potential inside information to their compliance
officer, said E.J. Yerzak, a consultant with based Ascendant
Compliance Management, a Salisbury, Connecticut-firm that works
with investment advisers on compliance issues. The compliance
officer can then help the adviser determine how to properly
handle that information.
FINDING BALANCE
So with all these risks, is it worth having a side business?
It all depends whether it can help build your brand - or if it's
just too much fun to give up.
San Diego adviser Deborah Fox balances her wealth management
work with a side company called Fox College Funding, which helps
high-income families reduce out-of-pocket college expenses.
When Fox started her college funding business in the late
1990s, it was a tremendous source of referrals for her wealth
management firm, Essential Planning Services LLC. These days she
doesn't even have time to pursue all the leads the college
business generates. Running multiple businesses works for Fox
because her side business enhances her wealth business.
"This is a true niche that is within the financial advisory
industry," she said.
For some advisers, their side job is an escape.
Patrick Berry, a San Diego-based investment adviser and a
U.S. Navy SEAL reservist, said his military experience helps
build his brand and gives him cachet that wins over prospective
clients. Berry, who works with CONCERT Wealth Management, a firm
with about $1.5 billion in assets under management, has no plans
to give up the U.S. Navy Reserves - the jogs on the beach and
conversations with other soldiers are a nice break from money
management.
"Where else do I go on a weekend and we might jump out of a
plane?" he said.
(Reporting By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings; Twitter @jenhoytcummings;
editing by Linda Stern and Leslie Adler)