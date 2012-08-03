Aug 3Thanks to the cliffhanger in Washington
over looming tax changes, financial planners have a tough few
months ahead.
The planned year-end expiration of the Bush-era tax cuts has
created a bitter partisan divide. The only thing everyone seems
to agree on is that the current stalemate will last at least
through the November elections.
This has set up a series of tough decisions for investors.
Sell appreciated stock to lock in today's low capital gains tax,
even if the rate may stay the same in a last-minute deal in
Washington? Is this the last chance to gift more than $1 million
to the kids without getting a big tax bill - and is it even
affordable?
It's tempting to take a wait-and-see approach, but advisers
should be playing offense, helping clients get their portfolios
and estate plans ready for a wide array of scenarios. That way,
if and when Congress acts, a client merely needs to pull the
trigger and isn't frantic come year end.
INVESTMENT INCOME TAXES
Unless Congress acts, the top tax rate on capital gains will
jump to 20 percent from a current 15 percent rate. Dividends,
which will be taxed as ordinary income, will face a top rate as
high as 39.6 percent, up from 15 percent at the maximum. An
additional 3.8 percent Medicare surtax will also be levied on
certain investment income for high-earners.
Investors are trying to guess the best time to sell shares
and lock in the current low rates. With most people sitting
tight for now, there could be a rush of trading toward the end
of the year if it looks like Congress won't stop the increase.
To prepare, advisers should get clients to the point where
they're ready to do an actual trade. Help them create a list of
their highly appreciated and dividend-paying assets - even those
managed by other advisers.
Ask them to prioritize what they want to offload first. At
the top of the list could be stocks they may be emotionally
attached to but appear to be fully valued.
Have clients draft and save an e-mail to you specifying the
quantities of each holding they want to sell, so they just have
to press send when they're ready, said Bill Fleming, managing
director in PricewaterhouseCoopers' Private Company Services
practice.
Talk to clients about the fact that the conventional wisdom
of deferring taxes as long as possible may not apply right now.
"We are entering a world that is completely different than
all the traditional tax planning we've learned," said Michael
Kitces, an adviser and partner at Columbia, Maryland-based
Pinnacle Advisory Group.
LOWER GIFT-TAX EXEMPTION
Wealthy Americans are poised to lose a very nice benefit
from Uncle Sam at the end of this year. Currently, taxpayers can
give gifts of up to $5.12 million during their lifetime - tax
free - with gifts above that amount taxed at 35 percent. That is
set to fall to $1 million, with gifts above that level taxed at
55 percent, after Dec. 31.
Overall, Democrats support leaving it at $1 million, while
Republicans want it abolished.
Advisers should first determine whether clients can afford a
gift by running a cash flow analysis to see how long their
assets will last. To be safe, go beyond their life expectancy,
say, by projecting someone in their 60s will live into their
90s, suggested Jennifer Immel, senior wealth planner at
Pittsburgh-based PNC Wealth Management. Assume investment
returns that are lower than historical averages and take fees
into account, she added.
If the client can afford a gift, tax experts say the
smartest way to transfer the assets, be it cash or stock or real
estate, is through a trust, which protects the money from
creditors and avoids estate taxes from generation to generation.
Even if a client isn't sure they want to make a gift, get
the trust in place early because it might be hard - and
expensive - to get an estate planner's attention come November.
"The fattest cats are going to get the service, and everyone
else will pay a premium," cautioned Mark Haranzo, a New
York-based partner focused on the wealth planning issues for the
law firm Withers Bergman LLP.
Clients should expect it to take at least a month and to
spend about $3,000 to over $10,000 to set up a trust. That is
still likely less than the tax hit they could take later,
H ar anzo said.
HAPPY HOLIDAYS
Try to educate clients proactively, by setting up seminars
led by local e state planners and tax attorneys.
The worst thing you can do: wait for clients to come to you
with tax questions. They may blame you if they're caught off
guard at the end of the year.
"Some people could be staring at a Christmas turkey with a
sick feeling because they know their clients are panicking,"
said Kevin Kimbrough, principal of national sales at Saybrus
Partners, a life insurance consultancy to wealth management
firms.
(Reporting by Jennifer Hoyt Cummings; Editing by Jennifer
Merritt and Dan Grebler; Twitter @jenhoytcummings)