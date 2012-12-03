Dec 3 When David Drucker and Joel Bruckenstein
wrote a book about technology innovations for advisers in 2002,
many readers were skeptical of their recommendations to use
email and create a website.
The authors, both experts in wealth management technology
systems, said advisers needed to find new ways to connect with
clients. Eventually they were proven right, and "Virtual Office
Tools for a High Margin Practice" sold thousands of copies, a
lot for such a niche publication.
Today Drucker and Bruckenstein are pushing a new agenda that
is certain to rub some financial professionals the wrong way:
Wealth advisory firms should fully automate their businesses,
rid their offices of paper and get more adept at using cloud and
mobile technologies.
The authors spoke with Reuters about these and other ideas
in their book, "Technology Tools for Today's High-Margin
Practice," which is due out early next year. Edited excerpts
follow.
Q: How do advisers get new technology innovations past
compliance?
Bruckenstein: Whenever somebody feels uncomfortable with
something in this business, the first line of defense is to say
"I'm not sure it's compliant."
Advisers shouldn't use compliance as an excuse not to do
this. They should find out the best practices surrounding
different technologies by talking to their broker-dealers,
custodians or even regulators. Outside experts can also help
advisers deal with concerns they have about keeping their client
information safe on new technologies.
Q: Some of the innovations you suggest sound expensive. Is
this really worth it?
Bruckenstein: It's pretty self-evident that technology pays
for itself many times over in this business. For example,
rebalancing software can cost tens of thousands of dollars. But
if you have a medium-sized practice, you probably have a
full-time person doing nothing but that. The software costs you
a lot less than the person.
If you're not spending at least 4 percent of your annual
revenue on technology, you're probably not spending enough.
Q: Why is cloud computing, the technology that lets users
store data in remote locations instead of on traditional
infrastructure in their offices, one of your favorite tools?
Bruckenstein: If you have all your data on a server in your
office and that hard drive crashes, you have to fix it. But if
you're running in a cloud-based system, with a company like
Salesforce or RedTail, they're maintaining the hardware.
The cloud can also help companies avoid making big capital
outlays for hardware every few years, and it helps keep things
running smoothly in natural disasters.
Q: You also stress the importance of going paperless. Why?
Bruckenstein: In the typical adviser office, 85 percent of
data aren't readily accessible, and nobody can find information
when they need it. It's unstructured and unorganized.
Q: What's the best method for going paperless?
Bruckenstein: A lot of advisers just scan in their documents
and save them onto their server. The problem with this is you
essentially have a photograph that is not searchable.
Instead, advisers should invest in content management
software that creates indexed and searchable documents. Or they
can outsource this work to a company like Laserfiche or
Docupace.
Q: You also expect to see advisers get more mobile. What are
some key ways this will happen?
Drucker: In the old days, a typical client meeting might
involve printing out a lot of paper - an agenda, graphs and so
forth. Nowadays advisers are just showing the clients the data
on an iPad. Also, a lot of advisers are making use of the mobile
applications designed by their custodians, which allow them to
use their smartphone to go into their custodial account and
check their clients' balances, and even do some trades.
Bruckenstein: Another key feature of mobile devices is
alerting. If you own a particular stock across all your clients,
you should set up an alert for when the price moves more than 5
percent.
Q: You've said that only 10 percent of firms are hitting
your ideal standard for technology utilization. How many will be
hitting that ideal five years from now?
Bruckenstein: My crystal ball is not that good, but I think
in five years it'll still be less than 50 percent.
Independent advisers are generally a relatively conservative
lot. They're charged with the responsibility of being good
shepherds of their clients' finances. And so any time they're
confronted with something new or unknown, there's a natural
hesitancy to be an early adopter.