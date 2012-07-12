July 12 After spending a weekend last month
watching the Waldo Canyon wildfire approach her city of Colorado
Springs, Colorado, Lisa Forbes had no question about how to
start her work week.
Forbes, an adviser with Ameriprise Financial, pulled out
copies of the business continuity plan that she had never
expected to need and reviewed it with her staff. Things went
smoothly when they evacuated the next day, but Forbes knows she
got lucky because she had several days to prepare.
The fire -- the most destructive on record in Colorado --
didn't damage Forbes' office, but it exposed holes in her
evacuation procedures. Now that she's back in her office, she's
strengthening her plan by getting important documents backed up
electronically and better delegating evacuation
responsibilities.
As the most dangerously active wildfire year in the Western
U.S. continues and the height of hurricane season approaches the
East Coast, here are five critical questions about evacuation
planning you should be able to answer. If you can't, it's time
to review your plan.
1) Can I easily forward calls to an outside line?
A common challenge cited by advisers who recently had to
evacuate their office was forwarding their phone to an outside
line. Adrian Day, president of Annapolis, Maryland-based Adrian
Day Asset Management, found that it took a couple of days during
a recent power outage before he could get the phone company to
forward his office line to his home.
A better option is to make sure you have a phone system that
allows you to forward the calls. Reach out to your phone vendor
for instructions if you don't know how to do this. Another smart
move is to keep a prepaid cell phone on hand, so that if you
must evacuate, you have a dependable number available.
Linda Leitz, co-owner of Colorado Springs-based Pinnacle
Financial Concepts Inc., said that when she had to evacuate her
office during the wildfire, using her prepaid cell phone let her
keep her regular phone reserved for calls from family.
Another tip: record a greeting that says to only leave a
message in case of an emergency. This helped Leitz cut down on
the many calls she was getting from well-meaning acquaintances
who were just checking to see how she was doing.
2) Are my critical documents backed up and secure?
Ameriprise's Forbes said that while her client data was
backed up electronically, there was a lot of firm information,
including important financial statements regarding her business,
that she had only on paper. Now that she's back in her office,
she's making it a priority to digitize all of those documents.
To make sure all your electronic information stays safe, Ed
Friedman, a practice management consultant and senior partner at
New York-based Friedman Consulting Group, recommends that
advisers make sure their internal server is backed up at an
outside location. This will also help your team work remotely.
Prefer to outsource the work of backing up your data?
Consider using companies that can back up data online, such as
Carbonite or Iron Mountain. Alternatively, see if your
broker-dealer offers options for helping back up your data,
suggests Kevin Feehily, vice president with Boston-based Byrnes
Consulting LLC.
3) Do I have hard copies of key information offsite?
If you have to flee your office for your home, you'll want
to have a list waiting for you with the contact information for
all your clients, employees and other critical resources, like
the relationship manager at your custodian and the property
manager for your office.
Other important pieces of information you should have
offsite: Instructions on how to forward your office calls;
update your voicemail message and post alerts on your website.
You'll also want a hard copy of the passwords for your
voicemail, email and remote log-in.
4) Have I done a drill to test for holes in my plan?
Ameriprise's Forbes recommends that advisers take an
afternoon to run a mock evacuation drill. Hammer out a plan with
staff to determine who will take what documents, and then give
them two hours to pack everything up and load their cars.
You should also test out your calling tree -- the chart
showing the chain of phone calls staff members should make to
check that everyone from the office is safe.
Calling trees are notoriously faulty so it's important to
keep yours updated and to have the person at the end of the
chain call back the leader to confirm that all the calls have
been made, said Friedman, the consultant.
5) Have I tested a way to mass communicate with my clients?
One of the first things you want to do after evacuating is
to send out a mass email to your clients to let them know what's
going on. Bear in mind that if you create a mass email for
hundreds of people, it could get misidentified as spam.
To avoid this, consider signing up for an email service
provider like Constant Contact or Vertical Response, which can
give your message a professional look, make sure it gets
delivered and then give you confirmation on who has read it.
Constant Contact charges $15 a month; Vertical Response charges
about 1 cent per email address that you send to, or as low as
$8.50 a month for unlimited emails.
Feel free to then place phone calls to all of your clients,
but if you're looking to save time, consider setting up a
conference call to address their concerns.
All of this contingency planning will make it easy for you
to focus on what your priority should be: staying available.
"The key with this, whether it's with your employees or your
clients, is communication," Friedman said.
(Reporting By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings; Editing by Walden Siew
and Leslie Adler)