* Advisers have to focus on execs' reputations

* Become a compensation expert

By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings

April 26 When it comes to managing money for corporate executives, financial advisers have to protect more than just finances. They also have to watch out for a client's reputation.

News that Chesapeake Energy Corp Chief Executive Officer Aubrey McClendon engaged in questionable transactions with his company provides a potent reminder of this responsibility.

McClendon took out as much as $1.1 billion in personal loans by using his stakes in the energy company's oil and natural gas wells as collateral, Reuters reported last week.

The loans were made through three companies controlled by McClendon and that list Chesapeake's headquarters as their address. These deals raised questions about his ability to act in the best interest of Chesapeake investors and led to a 5 percent decline in the company's stock from when the first article appeared last week through Wednesday's market close.

On Thursday, Chesapeake was poised to end the program that gave McClendon an ownership stake in its wells, saying its directors never reviewed or approved the executive's mortgages on those properties.

That contradicted Chesapeake's statement last week that its board was "fully aware" of McClendon's financing transactions around the well ownership stakes. Now the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has started an informal inquiry. .

For financial advisers, the lesson is clear. Take time to learn about a client's pay package and corporate policies so you can spot red flags before they become a public relations nightmare. Then serve as the voice of reason if an executive wants to enter into a questionable deal.

COMPENSATION 101

First, take a crash course in the client's compensation plan. Get permission from him or her to contact the company's human resources department. Large companies often have someone dedicated to executive compensation matters.

Study employment contracts, bonus agreements and employee handbooks for rules on when and how the executive can sell stock, and how many shares must be held. Look for policies on whether stock and stock options can be used as collateral for loans, and under what circumstances or conditions.

Find out if the company's compliance department requires copies of the executive's investment statements or if the executive must keep money in discretionary accounts, meaning he or she cannot direct you to buy or sell specific assets. These requirements are common for executives in financial services companies.

Even all of this information usually will not be enough to get a full picture for reputation protection.

Kanaly Trust Chief Executive Officer Drew Kanaly of Houston says he has regular meetings with his clients' personal lawyers to review estate and retirement plan issues. Kanaly, who manages money for executives at several major publicly traded energy companies, also meets with his clients' accountants to plan exercising of stock options and timing trades to find tax benefits.

AVOID PLEDGING OPTIONS

All of this fact-gathering sets the stage for finding red flags. Among them: when an executive is using company stock or stock options as collateral for financing.

Executives often have a big portion of their wealth tied up in those assets, so it is tempting to use them for collateral for a loan for, say, a second home or a personal business venture.

Using stock as collateral is not illegal as long as it is disclosed, but executive compensation experts frown on the practice.

It is not worth the risk, particularly at a time when there is a significant focus on executive pay, said Gary Hourihan, a senior vice president with compensation consulting firm Farient Advisors.

If the value of the stock falls and an executive has to come up with more collateral or the lender starts to sell the stock, the executive could feel pressure to manipulate the company's financial statements. Although few executives would do that, the public may perceive the loan as a conflict of interest.

Advisers should help the executive sell the stock, exercise stock options for cash or find the collateral somewhere else, consultants said.

Make sure any bank offering a loan does not also lend to the executive's company to avoid the appearance of a quid pro quo, said Dana Basney, managing director of forensic accounting services for Mayer Hoffman McCann PC.

SELL SHARES CAREFULLY

Advisers also need to make sure clients stay diversified by regularly selling shares of their company, but in a way that does not give the appearance of losing faith in it.

One strategy an adviser might use with an ordinary client would be to hold company stock, but hedge it against swings in the share price. But a company might ban that practice for executives, said Stuart Stein, a lawyer and co-head of the global corporate practice group for Hogan Lovells.

Consider having clients adopt a set schedule for selling stock that they can refer to if questions arise. For instance, make it a policy to exercise stock options as soon as they vest, said executive compensation consultant Steven Hall.

The client might end up selling the stock at inopportune times, but this strategy can help avoid accusations of insider trading. (Reporting By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings; Editing by Jennifer Merritt, Alwyn Scott and Lisa Von Ahn)