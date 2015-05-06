NEW YORK May 6 Andrew Parish, founder of broker
gossip website AdvisorHUB, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to not
paying federal employment taxes for his workers at a separate
business in 2009, according to court filings.
Parish, 40, faces a maximum of five years in prison and a
fine of up to $250,000, according to the plea he filed in U.S.
District Court in the Southern District of Ohio. He was released
on bond and awaits a sentencing date.
Parish did not respond to e-mails and text messages, and his
lawyer declined to comment.
The plea stems from an adviser recruiting firm, Axiom
Consulting Group, that Parish previously owned.
According to the Internal Revenue Service, Parish issued
paychecks to a majority of Axiom's employees from January to
March in 2009 that withheld federal employment taxes that he
never turned over to the IRS.
Parish had hired an accounting firm to process payroll for
Axiom. But instead of having the accounting firm process the
payroll checks, he paid the majority of employees' payroll
checks himself and provided false information about the payroll
to the accounting firm, according to a statement from the IRS.
The accountants, who also prepared Axiom's quarterly federal
tax returns, produced an inaccurate federal tax return for that
quarter, which Parish never sent to the IRS, the IRS said.
The total amount of taxes the IRS missed out on collecting
as a result of receiving the employee tax and it not being
included in the quarterly tax return was $341,336.46, which
Parish will be required to pay back, according to court
documents.
AdvisorHUB has been called the New York Post of financial
trade publications, and focuses on wealth managers and
brokerages. Reuters reported last year that Parish previously
attempted to use his website to sell information about readers
to major Wall Street securities brokerages.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts, editing by Dan Wilchins and
Christian Plumb)