Feb 6 Advisory Board Co said on Monday it would explore strategic alternatives, including a sale of part or the entire company.

The company provides research and software tools as well as consulting services to healthcare and education companies.

Advisory Board's announcement comes three weeks after Elliott Associates LP, a unit of activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, disclosed a stake in the company, saying the company's stock was "significantly undervalued". (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)