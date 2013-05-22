HONG KONG May 22 The opening of Hong Kong's securities and derivatives markets on Wednesday have been delayed due to a severe rainstorm warning, with the opening rescheduled for two hours after the warning is lifted.

Should the rainstorm warning remain in force after 9 a.m. (0100 GMT), the Hong Kong stock exchange will remain closed in the morning, according to the arrangement.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said a further announcement will be made in due course. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)