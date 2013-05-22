(Updates with re-opening time)

HONG KONG May 22 Hong Kong securities and derivatives markets will resume trading at 1 p.m. local time (0500 GMT) on Wednesday after authorities lifted a severe rainstorm warning, the exchange said in a statement.

There will be no pre-opening session for the securities market but the 30-minute session will apply for certain futures contracts, according to a statement from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)