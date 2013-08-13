HONG KONG Aug 14 The Hong Kong Exchange has delayed the start of trading on both the securities and derivatives markets on Wednesday morning due to Typhoon Utor.

The morning trading session will be suspended if the typhoon signal remains at 8 or higher at 9 a.m. Hong Kong time (0100 GMT). The stock market will be shut for the rest of the day if typhoon signal 8 is still in place by noon.

