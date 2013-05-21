May 21 Please be advised that two articles from December 22, 2011 reporting that two Barclays Capital traders had left the firm after losses have been withdrawn due to lack of clarity surrounding the circumstances of the traders' departures. The titles of the articles withdrawn are "Two Barcap metal traders exit after big losses" and "Barclays beaten on copper play, traders exit". There will be no substitute stories. (Written by Matthew Tostevin)